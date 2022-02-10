Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $7.70 Million Stock Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 54.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,650 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,863 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $7,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Travelers Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Travelers Companies by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Travelers Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management boosted its stake in Travelers Companies by 74.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 262 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

In other Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.95, for a total transaction of $1,013,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 6,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.87, for a total transaction of $960,019.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 122,870 shares of company stock valued at $20,885,413 over the last quarter. 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TRV. MKM Partners lifted their price target on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $163.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.36.

TRV opened at $172.73 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $161.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $157.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $144.44 and a one year high of $174.26.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $5.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.86 by $1.34. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The company had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.91 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.24%.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.