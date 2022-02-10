Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Sells 7,252 Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc trimmed its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 11.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,106 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 7,252 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $6,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 4,662.5% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 381 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 32.9% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in Cincinnati Financial during the third quarter worth $53,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Cincinnati Financial by 43.1% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 501 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Cincinnati Financial in the second quarter worth $64,000. 66.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CINF opened at $123.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.52. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $86.80 and a twelve month high of $127.25.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. This is a positive change from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.22%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CINF shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Cincinnati Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Cincinnati Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.67.

In other news, Director Dirk J. Debbink acquired 855 shares of Cincinnati Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $116.81 per share, for a total transaction of $99,872.55. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 8.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cincinnati Financial Corp. provides property casualty and life insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment includes commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, worker’s compensation, and other commercial lines insurance.

