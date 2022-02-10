Enthusiast Gaming (CVE:EGLX) Price Target Cut to C$7.00

Enthusiast Gaming (CVE:EGLX) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$9.00 to C$7.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 251.76% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on EGLX. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price target on shares of Enthusiast Gaming from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. cut their price target on Enthusiast Gaming from C$11.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Friday, November 12th.

Shares of CVE:EGLX opened at C$1.99 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.99. Enthusiast Gaming has a fifty-two week low of C$0.92 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.49. The firm has a market cap of C$101.11 million and a P/E ratio of -15.43.

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc, a digital media company, develops and operates an online community of video gamers worldwide. As of February 6, 2019, the company had a platform of approximately 80 owned and affiliated Websites. It also owns and operates Enthusiast Gaming Live Expo, a gaming expo. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

