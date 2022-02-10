Envista (NYSE:NVST) Given New $50.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Envista (NYSE:NVST) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s target price suggests a potential upside of 13.53% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on NVST. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Envista from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Envista from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Envista from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Envista has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.80.

Get Envista alerts:

NVST stock opened at $44.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Envista has a 1-year low of $36.73 and a 1-year high of $46.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.05. The firm has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.17, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.75.

Envista (NYSE:NVST) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. Envista had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 9.52%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Envista will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Envista news, CFO Howard H. Yu sold 657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.30, for a total value of $27,791.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amir Aghdaei sold 50,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.75, for a total transaction of $2,356,574.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,487 shares of company stock valued at $4,020,190 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its stake in Envista by 966.2% during the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 81,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,510,000 after buying an additional 73,605 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its stake in Envista by 1.9% during the third quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 45,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after buying an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Envista by 771.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,015,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,527,000 after buying an additional 3,555,062 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Envista during the third quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Envista by 0.4% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 162,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,069,000 after buying an additional 725 shares in the last quarter.

About Envista

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Envista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.