Envista (NYSE:NVST) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Envista (NYSE:NVST) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Envista had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 9.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 EPS.

Shares of NVST stock opened at $44.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a PE ratio of 21.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.25 and a 200-day moving average of $42.05. Envista has a one year low of $36.73 and a one year high of $46.88.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NVST. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Envista from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Envista from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $49.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Envista from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Envista from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Envista presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.60.

In related news, CEO Amir Aghdaei sold 8,434 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.75, for a total transaction of $377,421.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Curt W. Bludworth sold 13,354 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $600,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 87,487 shares of company stock valued at $4,020,190. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

