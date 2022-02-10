Envista (NYSE:NVST) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Envista (NYSE:NVST) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $48.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Envista Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells dental products primarily in the United States and internationally. The company’s Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists and periodontists; Equipment & Consumables segment develops, manufactures and markets dental equipment and supplies used in dental offices, including digital imaging systems, software and other visualization/magnification systems; handpieces and associated consumables; treatment units and other dental practice equipment; endodontic systems and related consumables; restorative materials and instruments, rotary burs, impression materials, bonding agents and cements and infection prevention products. Envista Holdings Corporation is based in Brea, California. “

Get Envista alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Envista from a neutral rating to a buy rating and reduced their target price for the company from $49.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Envista from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $49.20.

Shares of NYSE:NVST opened at $44.04 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Envista has a fifty-two week low of $36.73 and a fifty-two week high of $46.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.05. The company has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a PE ratio of 21.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.75.

Envista (NYSE:NVST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.04. Envista had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 9.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Envista will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Envista news, insider Curt W. Bludworth sold 13,354 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $600,930.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Amir Aghdaei sold 50,408 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.75, for a total transaction of $2,356,574.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 87,487 shares of company stock valued at $4,020,190. 0.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NVST. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Envista by 771.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,015,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,527,000 after purchasing an additional 3,555,062 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Envista by 21,395.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,606,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,981,000 after purchasing an additional 2,594,469 shares during the last quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Envista in the 4th quarter valued at about $93,850,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its stake in shares of Envista by 299.7% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 2,215,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Envista by 46.3% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,424,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083,286 shares during the last quarter.

Envista Company Profile

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Envista (NVST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Envista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.