EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Holdings Raised by Axa S.A.

Axa S.A. grew its position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) by 18.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 41,706 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,634 shares during the period. Axa S.A.’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $23,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in EPAM Systems by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 10,965 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,255,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in EPAM Systems by 207.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 12,820 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,313,000 after buying an additional 8,646 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in EPAM Systems by 198.3% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,167 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,640,000 after buying an additional 3,435 shares during the last quarter. Natixis bought a new position in EPAM Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $4,012,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in EPAM Systems by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 41,034 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $20,966,000 after buying an additional 2,152 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robert E. Segert sold 745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $665.11, for a total transaction of $495,506.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Gary C. Abrahams sold 157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $702.92, for a total value of $110,358.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 82,011 shares of company stock valued at $56,169,180. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on EPAM shares. VTB Capital upgraded EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on EPAM Systems from $689.00 to $824.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EPAM Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $645.11.

Shares of EPAM Systems stock opened at $478.51 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $27.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $571.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $604.43. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $338.69 and a fifty-two week high of $725.40.

EPAM Systems Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

