EpiK Protocol (EPK) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $4.56 Million

EpiK Protocol (CURRENCY:EPK) traded down 3.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 10th. One EpiK Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000325 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. EpiK Protocol has a market cap of $18.88 million and $4.56 million worth of EpiK Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, EpiK Protocol has traded 4.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002238 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001971 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.16 or 0.00049569 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,224.13 or 0.07212233 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,736.63 or 1.00073917 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.87 or 0.00051169 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.41 or 0.00054600 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00006315 BTC.

EpiK Protocol Coin Profile

EpiK Protocol’s total supply is 130,057,090 coins. EpiK Protocol’s official Twitter account is @EpikProtocol

EpiK Protocol Coin Trading

