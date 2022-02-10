Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.08.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Epizyme from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $2.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

In other Epizyme news, Director Pablo G. Legorreta purchased 22,666,667 shares of Epizyme stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.50 per share, with a total value of $34,000,000.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,563 shares of company stock worth $15,066. Corporate insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Epizyme by 175.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,147 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 3,913 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Epizyme during the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Epizyme during the 3rd quarter worth $61,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Epizyme in the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Epizyme in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EPZM traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $1.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 110,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,596,556. Epizyme has a 12-month low of $1.02 and a 12-month high of $11.80. The company has a market capitalization of $181.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.86, a current ratio of 5.53 and a quick ratio of 5.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.36 and a 200-day moving average of $4.11.

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.16). Epizyme had a negative net margin of 779.45% and a negative return on equity of 432.91%. The business had revenue of $5.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.65 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.55) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Epizyme will post -2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Epizyme

Epizyme, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel epigenetic medicines for cancer and other diseases. Its product pipeline is lead by, tazemetostat which targets Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma, molecularly defined solid tumors, non-small-cell lung carcinoma, molecularly targeted tumors, and ovarian cancer.

