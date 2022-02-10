EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.13 Per Share

EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 3rd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share by the oil and gas producer on Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. This is an increase from EQT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

EQT has a dividend payout ratio of 13.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect EQT to earn $2.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.9%.

Get EQT alerts:

Shares of NYSE:EQT opened at $21.50 on Thursday. EQT has a 12 month low of $15.71 and a 12 month high of $24.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.11.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.09). During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that EQT will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in EQT stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) by 169.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 899,708 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 566,202 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.32% of EQT worth $20,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of EQT from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of EQT from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised shares of EQT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $24.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of EQT from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.60.

EQT announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, December 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas producer to reacquire up to 13.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

EQT Company Profile

EQT Corp. engages in natural gas production, gathering and transmission in the Appalachian area. It has operations in Marcellus and Utica Shales of the Appalachian Basin. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.