EQT (NYSE:EQT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.09 EPS

EQT (NYSE:EQT) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The oil and gas producer reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS.

Shares of NYSE:EQT traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $21.95. 366,922 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,975,907. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.36. EQT has a 12 month low of $15.71 and a 12 month high of $24.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This is a boost from EQT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. EQT’s payout ratio is -5.67%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in EQT stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) by 169.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 899,708 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 566,202 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.32% of EQT worth $20,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EQT. Morgan Stanley raised shares of EQT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $24.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of EQT from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of EQT from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of EQT from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.60.

EQT announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, December 13th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas producer to repurchase up to 13.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

EQT Company Profile

EQT Corp. engages in natural gas production, gathering and transmission in the Appalachian area. It has operations in Marcellus and Utica Shales of the Appalachian Basin. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

