Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) Price Target Cut to $829.00

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Barclays from $888.00 to $829.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 15.36% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Equinix in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $950.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equinix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $765.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Edward Jones cut shares of Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Equinix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $875.00 to $865.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Equinix from $920.00 to $880.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $863.06.

Shares of EQIX stock opened at $718.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 151.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $773.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $800.39. Equinix has a fifty-two week low of $586.73 and a fifty-two week high of $885.26.

In related news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $799.99, for a total value of $799,990.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 9,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $739.94, for a total transaction of $7,087,885.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,361 shares of company stock valued at $15,132,633. 13.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Equinix by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,462,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,236,000,000 after buying an additional 95,631 shares during the last quarter. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinix during the 4th quarter worth $531,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Equinix by 124.2% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 55,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,257,000 after purchasing an additional 30,948 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Equinix by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinix during the 4th quarter worth $219,000. Institutional investors own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

About Equinix

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data center solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

