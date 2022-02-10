Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC Invests $355,000 in Galiano Gold Inc. (NYSEMKT:GAU)

Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Galiano Gold Inc. (NYSEMKT:GAU) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 495,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000. Galiano Gold accounts for 1.0% of Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC owned about 0.22% of Galiano Gold at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Galiano Gold by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 823,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 218,199 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Galiano Gold by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,844,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after acquiring an additional 171,253 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its stake in Galiano Gold by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 8,406,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,053,000 after acquiring an additional 826,807 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Galiano Gold by 57.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 53,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 19,549 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in Galiano Gold by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 52,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 14,522 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.01% of the company’s stock.

GAU traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.69. The stock had a trading volume of 372,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 513,774. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.08 million, a P/E ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.78.

Galiano Gold (NYSEMKT:GAU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. Analysts anticipate that Galiano Gold Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GAU has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Galiano Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$1.50 price target on shares of Galiano Gold in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on Galiano Gold from C$2.00 to C$1.75 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Galiano Gold has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.83.

Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold properties. The company's primary asset is the Asanko Gold Mine located in Ghana, West Africa. It also holds interests in the ABG Mali property with four gold exploration licenses covering approximately 167 km located on the Senegal Mali shear zone.

