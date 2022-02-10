Equitable Group Inc. (TSE:EQB) Senior Officer Andrew Moor Sells 4,100 Shares

Equitable Group Inc. (TSE:EQB) Senior Officer Andrew Moor sold 4,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$77.64, for a total transaction of C$318,324.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 79,629 shares in the company, valued at C$6,182,395.56.

Andrew Moor also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 24th, Andrew Moor sold 2,400 shares of Equitable Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$80.05, for a total transaction of C$192,120.00.

On Thursday, November 18th, Andrew Moor sold 9,900 shares of Equitable Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$79.20, for a total transaction of C$784,080.00.

TSE:EQB traded down C$1.40 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$76.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,550. The company has a market cap of C$2.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.36. Equitable Group Inc. has a one year low of C$55.19 and a one year high of C$84.78. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$71.29 and its 200-day moving average is C$107.25.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from Equitable Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Equitable Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.09%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Equitable Group to C$13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Equitable Group from C$12.50 to C$13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Scotiabank raised shares of Equitable Group from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$94.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Equitable Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$91.00 to C$88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Equitable Group from C$80.50 to C$88.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equitable Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$90.81.

Equitable Group Company Profile

Equitable Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides various financial services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes, as well as specialized financing solutions.

