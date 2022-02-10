Equitable (NYSE:EQH) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.65 earnings per share.

Shares of Equitable stock traded up $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $36.30. 4,314,617 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,529,721. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.40. The firm has a market cap of $14.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.58. Equitable has a 1-year low of $27.08 and a 1-year high of $37.13.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. Equitable’s payout ratio is 6.81%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Equitable from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays increased their price target on Equitable from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Equitable from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Equitable to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Equitable in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.50.

In related news, COO Jeffrey J. Hurd sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total value of $498,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total value of $1,060,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,300 shares of company stock worth $2,398,520 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Equitable stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) by 56.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,383,749 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 862,470 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.58% of Equitable worth $72,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Equitable Holdings, Inc is a financial services company in the U.S. and is comprised of two complementary and well-established principal franchises, AXA Equitable Life Insurance Company and AllianceBernstein. Its mission is to help clients secure their financial well-being. The company was founded by Henry B.

