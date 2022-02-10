Equities Analysts Set Expectations for SilverCrest Metals Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSEMKT:SILV)

SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSEMKT:SILV) – Desjardins issued their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of SilverCrest Metals in a research note issued on Monday, February 7th. Desjardins analyst J. Sclodnick expects that the company will earn ($0.14) per share for the year. Desjardins has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for SilverCrest Metals’ FY2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.77 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.68 EPS.

SilverCrest Metals (NYSEMKT:SILV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.11.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of SilverCrest Metals from C$15.00 to C$14.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SilverCrest Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.17.

Shares of SILV opened at $7.74 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.25 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 6.76 and a current ratio of 6.76.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SILV. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its stake in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 7.1% in the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 65,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 2.7% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,441,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,982,000 after acquiring an additional 91,450 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 10,761.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 624,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,478,000 after acquiring an additional 618,900 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 7.2% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 243,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,697,000 after acquiring an additional 16,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Close LLC grew its stake in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 12.4% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Close LLC now owns 162,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 17,860 shares during the last quarter. 40.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SilverCrest Metals Company Profile

SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling of 1400.96 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

