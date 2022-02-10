Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.640-$2.740 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Equity LifeStyle Properties also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.660-$0.720 EPS.

ELS stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $78.46. The company had a trading volume of 7,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 914,503. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a 52 week low of $58.27 and a 52 week high of $88.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $81.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.86. The stock has a market cap of $14.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.00, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.63.

Get Equity LifeStyle Properties alerts:

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 20.11% and a net margin of 20.64%. The firm had revenue of $325.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Equity LifeStyle Properties will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on ELS shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup downgraded Equity LifeStyle Properties from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equity LifeStyle Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $83.75.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Company Profile

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations; and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.