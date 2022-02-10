Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.640-$2.740 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Equity LifeStyle Properties also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.660-$0.720 EPS.
ELS stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $78.46. The company had a trading volume of 7,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 914,503. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a 52 week low of $58.27 and a 52 week high of $88.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $81.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.86. The stock has a market cap of $14.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.00, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.63.
Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 20.11% and a net margin of 20.64%. The firm had revenue of $325.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Equity LifeStyle Properties will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.
Equity LifeStyle Properties Company Profile
Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations; and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.
