ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) Announces Earnings Results

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. ESCO Technologies had a return on equity of 6.98% and a net margin of 9.11%. The business had revenue of $177.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of ESE traded down $1.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $72.02. 524 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 124,873. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $85.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.01. ESCO Technologies has a twelve month low of $69.71 and a twelve month high of $115.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.51 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. ESCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.85%.

ESE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered ESCO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. TheStreet lowered ESCO Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ESE. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies by 41.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 170,305 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $15,977,000 after purchasing an additional 49,873 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ESCO Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $787,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in ESCO Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in ESCO Technologies by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,750 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

About ESCO Technologies

ESCO Technologies, Inc is a producer of engineered products and systems, which engages in the provision of utility, industrial, aerospace, and commercial applications. It operates through the Aerospace & Defense (A&D), RF Shielding and Test, and Utility Solutions Group (USG) segments. The A&D segment designs and manufactures specialty filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications, unique filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites, custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines, products and systems to reduce vibration and/or acoustic signatures and otherwise reduce or obscure a vessel’s signature, and other communications, sealing, surface control and hydrodynamic related applications to enhance U.S.

