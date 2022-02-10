ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) Announces Earnings Results

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. ESCO Technologies had a return on equity of 6.98% and a net margin of 9.11%. The business had revenue of $177.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of ESE traded down $1.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $72.02. 524 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 124,873. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $85.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.01. ESCO Technologies has a twelve month low of $69.71 and a twelve month high of $115.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.51 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. ESCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.85%.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ESE. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies by 41.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 170,305 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $15,977,000 after purchasing an additional 49,873 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ESCO Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $787,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in ESCO Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in ESCO Technologies by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,750 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.36% of the company’s stock.
About ESCO Technologies
ESCO Technologies, Inc is a producer of engineered products and systems, which engages in the provision of utility, industrial, aerospace, and commercial applications. It operates through the Aerospace & Defense (A&D), RF Shielding and Test, and Utility Solutions Group (USG) segments. The A&D segment designs and manufactures specialty filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications, unique filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites, custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines, products and systems to reduce vibration and/or acoustic signatures and otherwise reduce or obscure a vessel’s signature, and other communications, sealing, surface control and hydrodynamic related applications to enhance U.S.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ESCO Technologies (ESE)
- The Coca-Cola Company And PepsiCo Are Both Good Buys
- Can Meta (NASDAQ: FB) Rise From The Ashes?
- Time to give Flex Stock a Go
- Top Marijuana Stocks: Plenty of Investment Opportunities Abound (You’re not Late to the Game)
- 3 “Boring” Stocks That Could Outperform
Receive News & Ratings for ESCO Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESCO Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.