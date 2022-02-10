Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBL) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBL) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.67.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Esports Entertainment Group from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Esports Entertainment Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Esports Entertainment Group in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Esports Entertainment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th.

Shares of GMBL opened at $3.28 on Thursday. Esports Entertainment Group has a twelve month low of $2.29 and a twelve month high of $24.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.65. The firm has a market cap of $73.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Esports Entertainment Group (NASDAQ:GMBL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $16.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.46 million. Esports Entertainment Group had a negative net margin of 76.18% and a negative return on equity of 47.00%. Equities research analysts expect that Esports Entertainment Group will post -1 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Esports Entertainment Group by 54.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,895 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Esports Entertainment Group during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Esports Entertainment Group during the third quarter worth about $75,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Esports Entertainment Group during the second quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Esports Entertainment Group during the third quarter worth about $106,000. Institutional investors own 8.85% of the company’s stock.

About Esports Entertainment Group

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc operates as an online gambling platform. It offers bet exchange style wagering on esports events in a licensed, regulated and secure platform to the global esports audience. It operates through the following geographical segments: Antigua, Malta, Curacao and United States.

