Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $102.09 Million

Analysts forecast that Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) will announce $102.09 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Everbridge’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $102.00 million to $102.20 million. Everbridge posted sales of $75.61 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 35%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Everbridge will report full year sales of $367.70 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $367.60 million to $367.81 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $445.95 million, with estimates ranging from $442.00 million to $452.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Everbridge.

Get Everbridge alerts:

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.67. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 12.68% and a negative net margin of 31.91%. The business had revenue of $96.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.31 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.33) EPS.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on EVBG shares. dropped their price objective on Everbridge from $200.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Everbridge from $185.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Everbridge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Bank of America cut Everbridge from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Everbridge from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.27.

In other Everbridge news, Director Bruns H. Grayson purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $67.08 per share, for a total transaction of $670,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ajay Nigam sold 2,169 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.66, for a total value of $109,881.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVBG. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Everbridge by 5.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,433,046 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $467,169,000 after purchasing an additional 172,330 shares during the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd lifted its position in Everbridge by 12.3% in the third quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 2,007,931 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $303,278,000 after purchasing an additional 220,553 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Everbridge by 50.3% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,163,165 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $175,685,000 after purchasing an additional 389,386 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Everbridge by 29.6% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 838,632 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $126,667,000 after purchasing an additional 191,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Everbridge by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 797,427 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,691,000 after purchasing an additional 21,308 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:EVBG traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $55.56. 18,129 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,096,716. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.04. Everbridge has a one year low of $44.10 and a one year high of $178.98. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of -18.81 and a beta of 0.77.

About Everbridge

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Everbridge (EVBG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Everbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.