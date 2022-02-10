Everest (ID) Reaches One Day Volume of $137,635.00

Everest (CURRENCY:ID) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 9th. One Everest coin can now be bought for about $0.24 or 0.00000546 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Everest has a market capitalization of $27.93 million and approximately $137,635.00 worth of Everest was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Everest has traded down 8.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002281 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001992 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.62 or 0.00049289 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,161.78 or 0.07208152 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43,791.21 or 0.99834050 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.56 or 0.00051426 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.72 or 0.00054088 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00006418 BTC.

Everest Profile

Everest’s launch date was December 11th, 2018. Everest’s official Twitter account is @EverestDotOrg . The Reddit community for Everest is https://reddit.com/r/EverestDotOrg

According to CryptoCompare, “Everest is a device-free globally accessible, digital transaction protocol with built-in identity. Through the use of digital identities, electronic wallets, document management, and biometrics, users will be able to digitally verify their identity for public services and claim their social and economic rights. “

Everest Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everest directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everest should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Everest using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

