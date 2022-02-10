Evotec (ETR:EVT) PT Set at €47.00 by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €47.00 ($54.02) target price on Evotec (ETR:EVT) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €39.00 ($44.83) target price on shares of Evotec in a research report on Monday. Warburg Research set a €44.00 ($50.57) target price on shares of Evotec in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €55.00 ($63.22) price objective on shares of Evotec in a report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley set a €53.00 ($60.92) price objective on shares of Evotec in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €50.00 ($57.47) target price on shares of Evotec in a research note on Friday, February 4th.

Evotec stock opened at €30.44 ($34.99) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.43, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.22. Evotec has a fifty-two week low of €27.80 ($31.95) and a fifty-two week high of €45.83 ($52.68). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €38.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €40.27.

Evotec SE provides drug discovery and development solutions to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, academic institutions, foundations, and not-for-profit organizations worldwide. The company's EVT Execute segment offers drug discovery services, such as target identification and validation, hit identification, sample management, chemistry, drug metabolism and pharmacokinetics, research informatics and in silico drug discovery, proteomics and metabolomics, bio-reagents, in vitro biology, in vivo pharmacology, biomarkers, and antibody discovery; INDiGO, a program for accelerating drug development; integrated chemistry, manufacturing, and control services; integrated drug discovery services; and integrated pre-clinical development services.

