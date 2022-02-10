Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Forecasted to Post FY2025 Earnings of $2.92 Per Share

Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Exelon in a report released on Tuesday, February 8th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski expects that the company will post earnings of $2.92 per share for the year.

EXC has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Exelon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Exelon from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $66.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Exelon from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $55.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Exelon from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $65.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Exelon from $74.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.09.

EXC opened at $42.35 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.62. Exelon has a 1-year low of $38.35 and a 1-year high of $58.21. The company has a market cap of $41.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.91, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.49.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.338 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. Exelon’s payout ratio is currently 89.47%.

In other Exelon news, CEO Christopher M. Crane sold 285,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.49, for a total transaction of $15,244,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Joseph Nigro sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.49, for a total transaction of $695,370.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 340,708 shares of company stock valued at $18,348,908 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Exelon by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. raised its stake in Exelon by 2.0% in the third quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 9,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Exelon by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 30,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its stake in Exelon by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 13,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Exelon by 40.0% in the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

