Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Shares Acquired by Putnam Investments LLC

Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,340,742 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,566 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC owned about 0.96% of Exelon worth $451,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Exelon by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,354,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,996,000 after buying an additional 272,973 shares during the period. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in shares of Exelon by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 51,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after purchasing an additional 5,632 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Exelon by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,321,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,862,000 after purchasing an additional 32,740 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exelon by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 10,950,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,351,000 after purchasing an additional 466,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Exelon by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 7,580,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,423,000 after purchasing an additional 79,815 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Exelon alerts:

EXC traded down $0.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $42.48. 325,763 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,140,959. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Exelon Co. has a 1 year low of $38.35 and a 1 year high of $58.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.62. The firm has a market cap of $41.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.49.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.338 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Exelon’s payout ratio is currently 89.47%.

In related news, EVP Calvin Butler, Jr. sold 26,708 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total value of $1,538,647.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Joseph Dominguez sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.39, for a total transaction of $870,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 340,708 shares of company stock worth $18,348,908. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Exelon from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Exelon from $74.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Exelon from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $66.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Exelon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded shares of Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.09.

Exelon Profile

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.