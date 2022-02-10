extraDNA Trading Down 13.3% This Week (XDNA)

extraDNA (CURRENCY:XDNA) traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 10th. One extraDNA coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. extraDNA has a market cap of $192,427.58 and approximately $109,406.00 worth of extraDNA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, extraDNA has traded down 13.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,855.95 or 0.99218004 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.24 or 0.00066884 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $114.98 or 0.00254334 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00016031 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $68.38 or 0.00151261 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $140.31 or 0.00310344 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00006019 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001224 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000996 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001404 BTC.

extraDNA Coin Profile

XDNA is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the HEX hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 18th, 2018. extraDNA’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,190,020,231 coins. extraDNA’s official website is xhumanity.org . extraDNA’s official Twitter account is @XDNA_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . extraDNA’s official message board is medium.com/@xHumanity . The Reddit community for extraDNA is https://reddit.com/r/xHumanity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “XDNA is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency that uses the Keccak algorithm. XDNA features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. It also has another feature named BitGun that aims to provide dynamic changed block rewards. In addition, a dual mining mode in Claymore's miner option is available to the user. XDNA foundation is associated with XDNA and it is a non-commercial charity fund that aims to make use of modern technologies to spread their donations around the world. 3 levels of masternodes:XDNA Light Node (XDNA-LN) required for masternode 5000 coinsXDNA Medium Node (XDNA-MN) required for masternode 10000 coinsXDNA Full Node (XDNA-FN) required for masternode 50000 coins XDNA website and social media are down. “

extraDNA Coin Trading

