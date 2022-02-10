Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.160-$0.210 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.180. The company issued revenue guidance of $276 million-$286 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $281.13 million.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EXTR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Extreme Networks from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Extreme Networks from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Extreme Networks from $16.50 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Extreme Networks from $16.00 to $18.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.38.

EXTR stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $12.78. 23,544 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,301,462. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.97 and a beta of 1.94. Extreme Networks has a twelve month low of $7.82 and a twelve month high of $16.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. Extreme Networks had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 115.23%. The firm had revenue of $280.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Extreme Networks will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Charles Carinalli sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.98, for a total value of $59,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CRO Joseph A. Vitalone sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 340,000 shares of company stock worth $4,809,991 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 19.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,260,016 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,064,000 after purchasing an additional 209,004 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 5.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 93,658 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 4,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks in the third quarter valued at about $123,000. Institutional investors own 83.34% of the company’s stock.

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

