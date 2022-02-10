Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Bought by Lake Street Advisors Group LLC

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 47.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,014 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,224 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 717 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, True Link Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 135.3% during the 3rd quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XOM opened at $79.00 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $68.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.51. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $48.78 and a 52 week high of $83.08. The company has a market capitalization of $334.45 billion, a PE ratio of -56.83, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $84.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.58 billion. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 8.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 82.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 1st that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is -253.24%.

In other news, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 7,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.81, for a total value of $451,213.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stephen A. Littleton sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.29, for a total transaction of $812,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,538,400 shares of company stock valued at $122,659,058 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on XOM. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.46.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

