Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM) Director Acquires $22,080.00 in Stock

Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM) Director Alfred Poe purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.52 per share, with a total value of $22,080.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ:FARM opened at $6.07 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.66. Farmer Bros. Co. has a 52 week low of $5.30 and a 52 week high of $13.08. The company has a market capitalization of $109.75 million, a P/E ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Farmer Bros. (NASDAQ:FARM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.04). Farmer Bros. had a negative return on equity of 31.05% and a negative net margin of 6.03%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Farmer Bros. Co. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Farmer Bros. during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Farmer Bros. during the third quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Farmer Bros. during the third quarter valued at approximately $98,000. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in Farmer Bros. during the second quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Finally, Lapides Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Farmer Bros. by 47.7% during the third quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 22,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.59% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Farmer Bros. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Farmer Bros. Company Profile

Farmer Brothers Co engages in the manufacture, wholesale, and distribution of coffee, tea, and culinary products. The company’s products include roasted and liquid coffee; flavored and unflavored teas; coffee related products such as coffee filters, sugar and creamers; culinary products like spices, pancake and biscuit mixes, gravy and sauce mixes, soup bases, dressings, syrups and sauces; and other beverages including cappuccino, cocoa, granitas, and concentrated and ready-to-drink cold brew and iced coffee.

