Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Shares Sold by Mairs & Power Inc.

Mairs & Power Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,402,094 shares of the company’s stock after selling 117,090 shares during the quarter. Fastenal makes up about 1.8% of Mairs & Power Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Mairs & Power Inc. owned approximately 0.59% of Fastenal worth $175,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FAST. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Fastenal by 2,209.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,893,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,489,000 after buying an additional 3,725,370 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in Fastenal during the second quarter worth $189,782,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Fastenal by 95.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,677,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,246,000 after purchasing an additional 2,766,806 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new position in Fastenal during the third quarter worth $127,166,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Fastenal by 67.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,302,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,046,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738,999 shares during the last quarter. 77.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider William Joseph Drazkowski sold 6,630 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total value of $417,623.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael J. Ancius purchased 730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $57.18 per share, for a total transaction of $41,741.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FAST. Loop Capital raised their target price on Fastenal from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Fastenal from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Fastenal from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Fastenal from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fastenal has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.83.

Shares of NASDAQ FAST traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $53.65. 51,291 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,481,954. Fastenal has a 52 week low of $43.37 and a 52 week high of $64.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.19 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The company has a market cap of $30.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.86, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.28.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 31.69%. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is a positive change from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 1st. Fastenal’s payout ratio is presently 77.02%.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help in the manufacture of products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. It products include cutting tools & metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage & packaging power, transmission & motors, tools & equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics & pneumatics, plumbing, lifting & rigging, raw materials, fleet & automotive, welding, office products & furniture, janitorial and lighting.

