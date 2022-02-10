Federal Realty Investment Trust Announces Quarterly Dividend of $1.07 (NYSE:FRT)

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 10th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of 1.07 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, April 15th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%.

Federal Realty Investment Trust has increased its dividend payment by 5.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 54 consecutive years. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a payout ratio of 155.6% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Federal Realty Investment Trust to earn $5.83 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 73.4%.

Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust stock traded down $2.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $124.03. The stock had a trading volume of 23,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 591,782. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $129.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.68. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $94.31 and a 12-month high of $140.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market cap of $9.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.12.

FRT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Capital One Financial raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.25.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 326,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,347 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.42% of Federal Realty Investment Trust worth $38,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

Federal Realty Investment Trust operates as an equity real estate investment trust. It owns, manages, and re-develops retail and mixed-use properties. The company was founded on January 1, 2022 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

