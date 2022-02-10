FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Acquired by Zacks Investment Management

Zacks Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,729 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in FedEx were worth $14,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in FedEx by 3.3% during the third quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC grew its stake in FedEx by 4.8% in the third quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 940 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in FedEx by 4.2% in the third quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,293 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,885 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.87% of the company’s stock.

FDX stock opened at $244.24 on Thursday. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $216.34 and a twelve month high of $319.90. The company has a market cap of $64.72 billion, a PE ratio of 13.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $250.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $250.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $23.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.42 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.06% and a net margin of 5.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.83 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 20.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 10th. FedEx’s payout ratio is 16.53%.

FedEx announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the shipping service provider to purchase up to 7.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

FDX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of FedEx from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Cowen boosted their price target on FedEx from $283.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on FedEx from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on FedEx from $299.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $336.00 price target on FedEx in a report on Monday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, FedEx currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.64.

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

