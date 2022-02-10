Fei Protocol (FEI) Market Capitalization Tops $426.10 Million

Fei Protocol (CURRENCY:FEI) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 10th. Over the last week, Fei Protocol has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Fei Protocol has a market capitalization of $426.10 million and $46.61 million worth of Fei Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fei Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00001696 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002318 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001902 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.41 or 0.00047288 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,047.82 or 0.07060778 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43,266.41 or 1.00233812 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.43 or 0.00049635 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.97 or 0.00053222 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00006498 BTC.

Fei Protocol Coin Profile

Fei Protocol’s total supply is 426,116,733 coins and its circulating supply is 424,996,178 coins. Fei Protocol’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol

Buying and Selling Fei Protocol

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fei Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fei Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fei Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

