FG New America Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OPFI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Equities analysts expect FG New America Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OPFI) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.13 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for FG New America Acquisition’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.16. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FG New America Acquisition will report full year earnings of $0.78 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.81. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $1.09. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for FG New America Acquisition.

FG New America Acquisition (NYSE:OPFI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $91.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.66 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded FG New America Acquisition from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.58.

Shares of OPFI stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 190,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 606,557. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.91 and a 200-day moving average of $5.23. FG New America Acquisition has a 52 week low of $4.04 and a 52 week high of $11.60.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new position in FG New America Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $77,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FG New America Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $81,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of FG New America Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $133,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FG New America Acquisition by 158.9% during the second quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 27,621 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FG New America Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $1,021,000. 6.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FG New America Acquisition Company Profile

FG New America Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify businesses in the insurance and financial services industry, with focuses on finTech and insuretech sectors.

