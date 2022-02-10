FIL Ltd Decreases Holdings in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

FIL Ltd decreased its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 319,812 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,796 shares during the period. FIL Ltd owned 0.51% of Advance Auto Parts worth $66,806,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AAP. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Advance Auto Parts during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 479.3% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 423.5% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 42.4% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobam raised its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 466.7% in the third quarter. Tobam now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. 98.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AAP stock opened at $232.18 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $233.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $222.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $151.01 and a 52-week high of $244.55. The firm has a market cap of $14.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.50, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.25.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.34. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 22.79%. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.81 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 11.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.49%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AAP shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $237.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $256.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $235.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $244.74.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

