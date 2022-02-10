FIL Ltd Has $49.76 Million Stock Holdings in Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA)

FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) by 195.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,612,044 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,727,862 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd owned about 0.13% of Stellantis worth $49,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exane Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Stellantis by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Exane Asset Management now owns 3,361,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,468,000 after buying an additional 477,480 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Stellantis by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,563,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,521,000 after purchasing an additional 238,304 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Stellantis by 72.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Stellantis in the 3rd quarter worth about $198,000. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Stellantis in the 3rd quarter worth about $249,000. Institutional investors own 52.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Stellantis alerts:

STLA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Stellantis in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stellantis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Stellantis in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Stellantis in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

Shares of STLA stock opened at $19.65 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.71. The company has a market cap of $39.78 billion, a PE ratio of 131.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.70. Stellantis has a fifty-two week low of $15.80 and a fifty-two week high of $21.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Stellantis Profile

Stellantis NV is an automobile company, which engages in the manufacture of automobiles and provision of mobility solutions. It designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles under the brands Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Jeep, Lancia, Moper, Opel, Peugeot, Leasys, Free2move, Vauxhall, and Ram.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Stellantis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stellantis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.