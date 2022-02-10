FIL Ltd Has $57.02 Million Stock Holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

FIL Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,093,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 417,612 shares during the period. FIL Ltd owned approximately 0.17% of Aflac worth $57,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Aflac by 139.7% during the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Aflac in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Aflac in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aflac in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aflac by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AFL shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Aflac from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Aflac from $53.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Aflac in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Aflac in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aflac currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.43.

In other Aflac news, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 9,918 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total transaction of $571,971.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP June P. Howard sold 6,840 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total transaction of $387,417.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 59,720 shares of company stock worth $3,426,009 over the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Aflac stock opened at $66.04 on Thursday. Aflac Incorporated has a 12-month low of $46.10 and a 12-month high of $66.55. The company has a market cap of $43.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.06.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.02. Aflac had a net margin of 19.57% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The firm had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.69%.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

