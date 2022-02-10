FIL Ltd Increases Position in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

FIL Ltd increased its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) by 13,280.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 782,746 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 776,896 shares during the period. FIL Ltd owned approximately 0.57% of BJ’s Wholesale Club worth $42,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 49.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period.

Get BJ's Wholesale Club alerts:

BJ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group increased their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Citigroup raised their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $59.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.12.

BJ opened at $63.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.92. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.15 and a 1-year high of $74.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.48.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.10. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 97.54%. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, Director Robert Allan Steele sold 11,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.13, for a total value of $792,939.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Profile

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse club. Its products categories include grocery; household and pet; television and electronics; furniture; computer and tablets; patio and outdoor living; lawn and garden; baby and kids; toys; home; health and beauty; appliances; and jewelry.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.