FIL Ltd Reduces Holdings in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

FIL Ltd decreased its position in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 415,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 32,626 shares during the period. FIL Ltd owned 0.77% of Tetra Tech worth $62,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 355.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 59.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, Natixis Investment Managers International grew its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 1,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. 85.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tetra Tech stock opened at $152.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a PE ratio of 35.77 and a beta of 0.81. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 52-week low of $116.01 and a 52-week high of $192.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $158.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.99.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $679.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.99 million. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 17.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.78%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TTEK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Tetra Tech from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Tetra Tech from $176.00 to $163.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.40.

In other news, SVP Brendan M. O’rourke sold 3,633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $690,270.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dan L. Batrack sold 9,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total transaction of $1,658,405.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 105,696 shares of company stock worth $19,588,695. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc engages in the provision of consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Government Services Group (GSG), Commercial and International Services Group (CIG), and Remediation and Construction Management (RCM). The GSG segment offers consulting and engineering services primarily to United States government clients such as federal, state and local, and development agencies worldwide.

