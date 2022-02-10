FIL Ltd Sells 59,875 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

FIL Ltd decreased its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 18.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 270,403 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 59,875 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $45,744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 832,277 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $141,903,000 after buying an additional 6,721 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 13,651 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,309,000 after purchasing an additional 3,599 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth $1,036,444,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 504,278 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $88,637,000 after purchasing an additional 47,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 16,119 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,727,000 after purchasing an additional 3,576 shares during the last quarter. 63.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $147.23 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $267.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.51. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $129.26 and a 52-week high of $203.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.44. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 2.96%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 15,342 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total value of $2,324,926.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,868 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total value of $455,696.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,210 shares of company stock valued at $5,887,223 over the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on DIS. Moffett Nathanson decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $175.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $219.00 to $172.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $223.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.41.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.