Financial Advisory Service Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,000 First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NASDAQ:FTXR)

Financial Advisory Service Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NASDAQ:FTXR) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTXR. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF during the second quarter worth $87,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF in the third quarter valued at $208,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF in the second quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF in the second quarter valued at $246,000.
Shares of NASDAQ FTXR opened at $32.87 on Thursday. First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.41 and a fifty-two week high of $36.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.70.
