Financial Advisory Service Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,193 Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Financial Advisory Service Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 2.2% in the third quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Crown Castle International by 0.7% during the third quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its position in Crown Castle International by 0.9% during the third quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 7,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Crown Castle International by 1.7% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp raised its position in Crown Castle International by 0.5% during the third quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 12,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 89.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on CCI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Crown Castle International from $209.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Crown Castle International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $208.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $226.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $192.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.00.

Shares of CCI stock opened at $179.64 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $190.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $187.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. The firm has a market cap of $77.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.28, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.53. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 12 month low of $146.15 and a 12 month high of $209.87.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 18.28%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.33 EPS. Crown Castle International’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is 220.23%.

About Crown Castle International

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

