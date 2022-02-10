Financial Advisory Service Inc. Buys New Stake in Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN)

Financial Advisory Service Inc. bought a new position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,436 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Capitol Federal Financial by 7.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,201,595 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $13,806,000 after purchasing an additional 87,555 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Capitol Federal Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $157,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in Capitol Federal Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $129,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Capitol Federal Financial by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,410,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $27,690,000 after buying an additional 34,808 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Michel Philipp Cole purchased 3,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.96 per share, with a total value of $36,990.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Capitol Federal Financial stock opened at $10.91 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.81 and a beta of 0.33. Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.67 and a fifty-two week high of $14.38.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. Capitol Federal Financial had a net margin of 28.24% and a return on equity of 6.38%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. Capitol Federal Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.62%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capitol Federal Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Capitol Federal Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Capitol Federal Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

