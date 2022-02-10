Financial Advisory Service Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Financial Advisory Service Inc. boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 29.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at about $361,505,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Deere & Company by 115.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 960,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $321,917,000 after purchasing an additional 515,136 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in Deere & Company by 69.1% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 999,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $334,939,000 after purchasing an additional 408,582 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in Deere & Company by 9,054.5% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 370,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,407,000 after purchasing an additional 366,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Deere & Company by 718.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 310,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $109,388,000 after purchasing an additional 272,254 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

DE opened at $395.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $121.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.97. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $298.54 and a 52 week high of $400.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $363.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $359.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.90 by $0.22. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 37.66% and a net margin of 13.55%. The company had revenue of $10.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 22.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.12%.

In other Deere & Company news, insider John H. Stone sold 10,035 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.82, for a total value of $3,500,408.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DE shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Deere & Company from $441.00 to $463.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Deere & Company from $430.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 target price on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Deere & Company from $354.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Deere & Company from $442.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Deere & Company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $417.82.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

