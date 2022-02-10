Financial Advisory Service Inc. Invests $276,000 in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Financial Advisory Service Inc. bought a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PFG. Veritable L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 15.2% in the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 17,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,353 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the third quarter valued at about $1,221,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the third quarter valued at about $218,000. AXA S.A. increased its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 8.7% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 729,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,965,000 after buying an additional 58,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dean Investment Associates LLC increased its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 1.5% during the third quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 47,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,079,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. 71.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ PFG opened at $78.95 on Thursday. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.86 and a 52 week high of $79.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.71, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $73.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.17.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.20. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 10.91%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.22%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PFG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Principal Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $71.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.92.

About Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group, Inc is a financial company, which offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals and institutional clients. It specializes in retirement solutions, insurance, and investment products through its diverse family of financial services companies and national network of financial professionals.

