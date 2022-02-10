Financial Survey: Renovacor (NYSE:RCOR) vs. Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT)

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) and Renovacor (NYSE:RCOR) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

75.9% of Editas Medicine shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.4% of Renovacor shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of Editas Medicine shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Editas Medicine and Renovacor’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Editas Medicine $90.73 million 13.95 -$115.98 million ($3.24) -5.71 Renovacor N/A N/A -$780,000.00 N/A N/A

Renovacor has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Editas Medicine.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Editas Medicine and Renovacor, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Editas Medicine 3 4 6 0 2.23 Renovacor 0 0 2 0 3.00

Editas Medicine currently has a consensus target price of $50.00, indicating a potential upside of 170.27%. Renovacor has a consensus target price of $21.00, indicating a potential upside of 211.11%. Given Renovacor’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Renovacor is more favorable than Editas Medicine.

Risk & Volatility

Editas Medicine has a beta of 2.03, indicating that its share price is 103% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Renovacor has a beta of -0.41, indicating that its share price is 141% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Editas Medicine and Renovacor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Editas Medicine -871.91% -38.28% -30.23% Renovacor N/A N/A -9.15%

Summary

Renovacor beats Editas Medicine on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Editas Medicine Company Profile

Editas Medicine, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of genome editing technology. Its technology includes clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats (CRISPR), and CRISPR associated protein 9 (Cas9). The company was founded by Feng Zhang, Jennifer A. Doudna, George McDonald Church, J. Keith Joung and David R. Liu in September 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Renovacor Company Profile

Renovacor Inc. is an early?stage biotechnology company developing adeno-associated virus based gene therapies for devastating cardiovascular and central nervous system diseases resulting from BAG3 gene variants. Renovacor Inc., formerly known as Chardan Healthcare Acquisition 2 Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

