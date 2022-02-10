Financial Survey: RESAAS Services (OTCMKTS:RSASF) and HIVE Blockchain Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE)

RESAAS Services (OTCMKTS:RSASF) and HIVE Blockchain Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares RESAAS Services and HIVE Blockchain Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RESAAS Services $490,000.00 82.52 -$2.08 million ($0.05) -11.07 HIVE Blockchain Technologies $66.70 million 13.71 $42.54 million $0.29 7.69

HIVE Blockchain Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than RESAAS Services. RESAAS Services is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than HIVE Blockchain Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares RESAAS Services and HIVE Blockchain Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RESAAS Services -406.80% -1,659.28% -407.45% HIVE Blockchain Technologies 79.88% 63.04% 50.49%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

8.4% of HIVE Blockchain Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 9.4% of HIVE Blockchain Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for RESAAS Services and HIVE Blockchain Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RESAAS Services 0 0 0 0 N/A HIVE Blockchain Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00

Summary

HIVE Blockchain Technologies beats RESAAS Services on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About RESAAS Services

Resaas Services, Inc. is engaged in the provision of design, development, and commercialization of a cloud-based social business software platform for the real estate services industry. Its solutions include RealTimeMLS, which is a real-time listing solution and communication platform designed for real estate associations; and BrokerOS, which is an online communication hub that helps its agents open, read, and respond to the emails and messages. The company was founded by Thomas Rossiter and Adrian Barrett on June 4, 2009 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About HIVE Blockchain Technologies

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. It is involved in the mining and sale of digital currencies, such as Ethereum, Ethereum Classic, and Bitcoin. The company was formerly known as Leeta Gold Corp. and changed its name to HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. in September 2017. HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

