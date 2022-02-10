Financial Survey: Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources (OTCMKTS:SENR) vs. Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY)

Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources (OTCMKTS:SENR) and Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources and Li-Cycle’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources -3.78% N/A -26.79% Li-Cycle -3,072.40% -800.82% -179.66%

This table compares Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources and Li-Cycle’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources $2.91 million 2.78 -$2.73 million N/A N/A Li-Cycle $7.38 million 182.85 -$226.56 million N/A N/A

Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Li-Cycle.

Volatility & Risk

Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources has a beta of 0.25, indicating that its share price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Li-Cycle has a beta of -0.66, indicating that its share price is 166% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources and Li-Cycle, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A Li-Cycle 0 1 8 0 2.89

Li-Cycle has a consensus target price of $14.56, indicating a potential upside of 76.00%. Given Li-Cycle’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Li-Cycle is more favorable than Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources.

Summary

Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources beats Li-Cycle on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources Company Profile

Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources, Inc. provides clean-technologies, waste management innovations, and related services in the United States and internationally. The firm operates in three segments: Industrial Cleaning, Environmental Solutions, and Solid Waste. It offers general industrial cleaning and waste management services to various industry sectors, primarily upstream oil and gas production, and downstream refineries. The company also designs and sells H2SPlus and OdorFilter dry scrubber system solutions for management of hydrogen sulfide in biogas, landfill gas, and petroleum processing operations; and develops waste destruction technology using pyrolytic heating process combined with non-thermal plasma assisted oxidation. In addition, it develops renewable natural gas projects; and chemical absorbents and catalysts that enhance the capability of biogas produced from landfill, wastewater treatment, and agricultural digester operations. The company was founded by Joseph John Combs III on February 13, 2002 and is headquartered in Broomfield, CO.

Li-Cycle Company Profile

Peridot Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Peridot Acquisition Corp. is based in Houston, Texas.

