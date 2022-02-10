First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) EVP Nayda Rivera Sells 20,000 Shares

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) EVP Nayda Rivera sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total transaction of $303,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Shares of FBP stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $14.95. The company had a trading volume of 1,243,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,837,562. First BanCorp. has a 1-year low of $9.69 and a 1-year high of $16.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.41 and a 200 day moving average of $13.60.
First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.04. First BanCorp. had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 30.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that First BanCorp. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FBP. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in First BanCorp. by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 32,713 shares of the bank’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in First BanCorp. by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 37,955 shares of the bank’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First BanCorp. by 62.5% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,386 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of First BanCorp. by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 30,459 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of First BanCorp. by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,335 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.66% of the company’s stock.
First BanCorp. Company Profile
First BanCorp (Puerto Rico) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of personal, commercial, and corporate banking services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Mortgage Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.
