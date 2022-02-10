First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) EVP Nayda Rivera Sells 20,000 Shares

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) EVP Nayda Rivera sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total transaction of $303,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of FBP stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $14.95. The company had a trading volume of 1,243,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,837,562. First BanCorp. has a 1-year low of $9.69 and a 1-year high of $16.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.41 and a 200 day moving average of $13.60.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.04. First BanCorp. had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 30.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that First BanCorp. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on First BanCorp. in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Hovde Group started coverage on First BanCorp. in a report on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised First BanCorp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FBP. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in First BanCorp. by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 32,713 shares of the bank’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in First BanCorp. by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 37,955 shares of the bank’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First BanCorp. by 62.5% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,386 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of First BanCorp. by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 30,459 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of First BanCorp. by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,335 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.66% of the company’s stock.

First BanCorp (Puerto Rico) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of personal, commercial, and corporate banking services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Mortgage Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

