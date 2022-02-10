First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $14.25

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.25 and traded as low as $14.24. First Bank shares last traded at $14.30, with a volume of 26,764 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th.

The stock has a market cap of $268.27 million, a P/E ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.25.

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). First Bank had a net margin of 35.83% and a return on equity of 14.13%. The business had revenue of $22.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that First Bank will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. First Bank’s payout ratio is 13.33%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FRBA. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in First Bank by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 515,882 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,985,000 after purchasing an additional 36,009 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in First Bank by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 800,556 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,839,000 after purchasing an additional 36,746 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in First Bank by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 259,234 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,510,000 after purchasing an additional 16,700 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in First Bank by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 20,334 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 5,393 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in First Bank by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 36,723 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 5,325 shares during the period.

First Bank Company Profile (NASDAQ:FRBA)

First Bank is a state-chartered commercial bank, which offers a traditional range of deposit and loan products to individuals and businesses in its Central and Southern New Jersey markets. Its primary focus within community banking encompasses the firm’s primary business, which includes providing a wide range of commercial and retail and related banking services.

