First Foundation Advisors Buys 2,111 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

First Foundation Advisors raised its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 77.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,827 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,111 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1,637.0% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the third quarter valued at about $84,000.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF stock opened at $127.00 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $122.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.72. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $101.82 and a twelve month high of $128.04.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.837 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $3.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%.

About iShares Select Dividend ETF

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.